Niagara Falls residents upset over vote to spend $13,000 for animal shelter in Hyde Park

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls taxpayers upset over a vote to spend $13,000 to turn the former DPW building in Hyde Park into an animal shelter.

The City of Niagara Falls Common Council voted 3 to 2 to use $13,000 toward a project to turn the city’s former public works building into an animal shelter.

That building sits in the middle of Hyde Park.

The city ended its agreement with the SPCA of Niagara last year and entered into a temporary agreement with the Pit Chic, paying that organization $20,000 a month to serve as a dog shelter for the city.

Janine Gallo owns an animal shelter in Niagara County.

“They did ask us for a proposal. It was a lot cheaper than the Pit Chic,” Gallo says. “ It was in Niagara County where the money would be and we could hold up to a hundred dogs.”

Councilman Donta Myles was one of two votes against the project.

“There are a few portions of reasons is that our city already has an issue of managing property that we own, to begin with. Our city has been looking like a scene from The Walking Dead for a long time,” says Councilman Myles. “So with that being the case how is it that we’re deciding to build an animal shelter in our flagship of a park and it’s on our dime? My thing is I feel we and the administration have done so much accommodating to a person that hasn’t given us a lot of answers to the questions that we have in regards to her service.”

Chairman Jim Perry tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the reason he voted to move forward with the project.

“One of the reasons why we moved to an animal shelter in the Falls we are building ourselves is because we are not going to be subject to someone else running it and then having the same problems that we have with the SPCA,” Chairman Perry says. “Where they decide they don’t want municipal business anymore so we’re going to hire someone to manage it an outside firm so we will own the shelter so we will hire a management company to run it.”

Former Councilman Vincent Cauley says his city needs to do a better job of listening to taxpayers.

“We had on our agenda today that someone sued the city because they got hurt in Hyde Park, the same park that we’re going to put this animal shelter in,” Cauley says. “And someone just sued the city for $15,000 dollars because they got hurt in this very same park. So we should be worrying about fixing the park, fixing the roads.”

It hasn’t been determined when the project will begin.

