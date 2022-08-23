Niagara Falls police warn of phone scam

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police have issued a warning to residents about a phone scam.

According to police, the scammer pretends to be a Niagara Falls Police Department detective and says that there is an outstanding warrant for you or one of your family members. The scammer then says that in order to take care of the warrant they are requesting payment.

"Be advised that if you receive a phone call like this, it is a scam. A police department will never contact you to solicit funds. The only way to alleviate a warrant is to appear at the agency or issuing court," a post on the department's Facebook page says.