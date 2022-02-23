Watch
Niagara Falls police searching for missing vulnerable adult

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Posted at 8:33 AM, Feb 23, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult Wednesday.

Police said 74-year-old Mary Donoughe was last seen on Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Donoughe has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

She is 5'4" tall and 116 pounds and was last seen wearing a red striped shirt, light blue coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (716) 286-4711 or call 911.

