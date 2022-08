NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are asking for the public's assistance in searching for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police said 25-year-old Heather Bailey was last seen leaving her home between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday. Police did not say where her home is located.

Bailey was described as 5'7" tall, 180 pounds with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has a scar on her left thigh and is possibly wearing dark-colored leggings and silver sandals.