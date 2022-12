NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Mason Pitman was last seen around 5 p.m. on December 18 wearing a white coat with grey sleeves and ripped jeans. He is described as 5'4" tall and around 95 pounds.

If you have information you're asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4568.