NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was hurt overnight in a crash involving a Niagara Falls police officer.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 18th Street, where a car collided with a police SUV.

One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. It is not yet clear whether anyone else was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.