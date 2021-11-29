Niagara Falls Police officer involved in crash while responding to a call

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a crash late Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, the officer was driving a marked police SUV south on Hyde Park Boulevard while responding to a call of a subject with a gun.

Police say the vehicle was t-boned by a Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Ferry Avenue.

The officer, a 10-year veteran on the NFPD, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries and was treated and released. The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old passenger also both had minor injuries but both declined treatment.

There was a six-year-old child in the backseat of the car. They were not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.