Niagara Falls police officer hurt responding to domestic incident near a Rite Aid

NC News Service
Posted at 10:52 PM, Jun 03, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say one of their own was hurt when they were responding to a domestic incident Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the domestic dispute call in progress near the Rite Aid at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.

They say a person at the scene pulled a knife out and stabbed one of the officers responding. Police responded, using a taser at one point in an attempt to subdue the suspect.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

