Niagara Falls Police make arrest following execution of search warrant on Hyde Park Boulevard

Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 10:45:30-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police announced a search warrant was conducted Thursday at 4600 Hyde Park Boulevard.

The search was executed by the Niagara Fall Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Division.

Detectives seized 91 grams of cocaine, 47 grams of fentanyl, 24 suboxone strips, pills, cash, and a stolen handgun from out of state during their search.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kemonna Bradley-Woods. Woods is charged with:

  • second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
