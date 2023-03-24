Niagara Falls Police make arrest following execution of search warrant on Hyde Park Boulevard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police announced a search warrant was conducted Thursday at 4600 Hyde Park Boulevard.

The search was executed by the Niagara Fall Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Division.

Detectives seized 91 grams of cocaine, 47 grams of fentanyl, 24 suboxone strips, pills, cash, and a stolen handgun from out of state during their search.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kemonna Bradley-Woods. Woods is charged with:

