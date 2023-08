NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — The city of Niagara Falls says Niagara Falls Police were involved in a deadly shooting on the 900 block Niagara Avenue Thursday night.

City leaders tell 7 News officers responded to a call of shots being fired and found a man with a gun at the scene.

There was a shootout between that man and police.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial where he died, none of the officers were hurt..