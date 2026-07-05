Niagara Falls police investigating two shootings, two victims killed

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating two separate shootings early Sunday morning that left two people dead and one injured.

According to police, around 1 a.m., police responded to the area of Fairfield Avenue and Highland Avenue for a report of a large party and shots fired.

Police began dispersing the group and learned that a victim was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with an injury. The victim succumbed to their injuries.

Police also responded to the area of 3004 Niagara Street, formerly known as The Bakery, around 3 a.m. to reports of a large party followed by shots fired.

Police and first responders found a large, uncooperative crowd and began rendering aid to the victim who was located in the alley behind 3004 Niagara Street.

According to police, the victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Emergency Room, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police were also notified that a man had arrived at the Niagara Falls Memorial Emergency Room with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released shortly thereafter.

No information has been given on any of the victims at this time pending family notification.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information line at 716-286-4711.