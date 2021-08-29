Niagara Falls police investigating three shootings within less than five hours of each other

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Niagara Falls say they are investigating three shootings that happened within a less than five hour period in the city this weekend.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and elbow at the corner of 4th Street and Niagara Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and was sent to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Police say two hours later a 25-year-old man was shot at Highland Avenue and was sent to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.

Officials say that a woman's car was shot at when she was driving on 5th Street around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, but was not hurt.

Police say all three shootings are under investigation.