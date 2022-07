NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on 19th Street.

Officers were called to the 500 block of 19th Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 59-year-old man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 286-4553.