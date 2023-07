NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:53 p.m. on 16th Street in Niagara Falls.

Police say a 46-year-old Niagara Falls man was shot in the arm and abdomen. He was taken to ECMC where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.