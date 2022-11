NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investgating a shooting in the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. Monday, police said a 23-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and his elbow. He was transported to ECMC where he underwent surgery and was described as stable.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number (716) 286-4711.