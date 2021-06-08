Niagara Falls police investigating shooting in the area of 19th and Niagara Streets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting in the area of 19th and Niagara Streets Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area around 8:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a 29-year-old victim was found in a yard on the 400 block of 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to ECMC, underwent surgery Monday and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the NFPD Detective Bureau at (716) 286-4553.