NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 18th Street and Willow Avenue.

Officials say officers responded around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old Niagara Falls man was hosting a large party when he was shot several times.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to ECMC. He remains hospitalized, no information was given on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-286-4553.