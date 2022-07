NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 22-year-old man from Buffalo is dead after a shooting on Pine Avenue Tuesday night.

Niagara Falls Police said they found the man lying in the street on Pine Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers performed life-saving measures at the scene until ambulances arrived, but the victim died before being taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Niagara Falls Police.