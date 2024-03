NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating multiple stabbings on Cleveland Avenue.

Officers received a report of a stabbing at 2403 Cleveland Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man and woman, both 37, with stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to ECMC for treatment. The man is described as stable and the woman has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls police at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.