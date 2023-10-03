Niagara Falls police investigating homicide on Pine Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Pine Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Monday to check the welfare of a man sitting in a vehicle. A 47-year-old was found in the driver's seat unresponsive. Firefighters and AMR responded and determined he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting may have occurred as early as 10 p.m. and the man's death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716)286-4553 or the General Information number at (716)286-4711.