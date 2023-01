NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investing a fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Police say they found a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.