Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting in the area of 19th and Niagara Streets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of 19th and Niagara Streets June 7.

According to police, officers responded to the area around 8:25 p.m. June 7 for a report of shots fired and a 29-year-old victim was found in a yard on the 400 block of 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, now identified as 29-year-old Desmond Bitting of Niagara Falls, was transported to ECMC and underwent surgery and was initially listed in critical condition. Police announced Bitting died from his injuries Monday.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact the NFPD Detective Bureau at (716) 286-4553.