Niagara Falls Police investigating fatal crash on Buffalo Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening on Buffalo Avenue.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Buffalo Avenue Wednesday around 7:57 p.m. for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to police, a 1983 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Buffalo Avenue when a 2021 Toyota traveling eastbound struck the motorcycle while making a left turn onto the I-190 north on-ramp.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old Niagara Falls man, was taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Toyota, a 38-year-old Grand Island woman, has no injuries and is cooperating with police.

A portion of Buffalo Avenue was closed Wednesday to gather evidence. This is an ongoing investigation.