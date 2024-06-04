Niagara Falls police investigating deadly stabbing on Vanderbilt Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a deadly stabbing on Vanderbilt Avenue early on Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to an argument/disturbance report at a home on the 1300 block of Vanderbilt Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, an unresponsive male was located on the floor.

The male received treatment at the scene and was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for further treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said two people of interest who were in the home at the time were taken to Niagara Falls Police Headquarters for interviews and later released pending further investigation.

No names have been released at this time, police aid the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Unit at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.