Niagara Falls police investigating crash involving vehicle and motorcycle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Lockport Street.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a 2015 Kia was traveling north on Hyde Park Boulevard and while turning left onto Lockport Street it was struck by a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling south.

According to police, a 55-year-old man driving the Kia suffered pain to his back and said he would seek treatment from his physician. A 42-year-old Lewiston man driving the motorcycle suffered a severe leg injury and was taken to ECMC.

The crash remains under investigation and police said evidence is being reviewed to determine appropriate charges.