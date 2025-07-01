Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Niagara Falls police investigating after man died after he was found unresponsive on Main Street

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a man died after he was found unresponsive with injuries on Main Street.

Police said the department received a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. on Monday for a person bleeding in the roadway in front of 1708 Main Street. A 34-year-old man was located, and he was unresponsive with injuries from an unknown object. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures, but the man died. His name is not being released at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553.

