Niagara Falls police investigating after man died after he was found unconscious on Niagara Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a man died after he was found unconscious on Niagara Avenue on July 3.

Police said around 11 p.m. on July 3, the department received a 911 call reporting a male unconscious on the 2400 block of Niagara Avenue. The man was treated at the scene and then transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he died a short time later. An autopsy was scheduled, and the medical examiner’s report is pending. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

According to police, detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division are actively investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 716-286-4553.