NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a 7-Eleven at 5:15 a.m.

Officers were called to 15th Street and Pine Avenue after a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to ECMC where he underwent surgery and is now in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.