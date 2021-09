NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 20th Street and Walnut Avenue just before 2:00 a.m.

Video from the scene shows first responders taking one person to an ambulance on a stretcher.

That person's condition was not immediately clear.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Niagara Falls Police for more information.