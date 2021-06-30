Niagara Falls police investigate hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Buffalo Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Buffalo Avenue Monday.

Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Monday officers responded to Buffalo Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard after the report of a crash that involved a motorcycle operated by a 60-year-old man.

An unknown color Chevy Blazer allegedly made a left hand turn off Hyde Park Boulevard and into the motorcycle. The Blazer then allegedly left the scene heading east on Buffalo Avenue.

According to officials, a riding companion says the Blazer should have driver's side damage.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 716-286-4563 or 716-286-4711.