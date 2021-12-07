Niagara Falls police investigate five-car crash on Ferry Avenue Monday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a five-car crash on Ferry Avenue Monday night.

According to police, around 9:20 p.m. Monday a 21-year-old female driving east in the area of 2200 Ferry Avenue struck another vehicle and then struck a parked vehicle causing a chain reaction. A total of three parked cars were damaged. The 21-year-old female was transported to ECMC for minor injuries.

Police said during the crash investigation a 20-year-old male, Thomas Pope, allegedly approached officers and became combative and threatened to shoot them. He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and was released on an appearance ticket.