Niagara Falls police investigate fatal stabbing, arrest made

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred April 8.

Officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Weston Avenue around 10:00 p.m. for the report of a large fight and a man on the ground bleeding.

Officials say 19-year-old Xavier Travis of Niagara Falls was stabbed. He was treated at the scene and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

19-year-old Xavaier M. Crayton of Niagara Falls was arrested Tuesday and is currently being held in Niagara Falls City Jail on a second degree murder charge. He will be arraigned in City Court Wednesday.

Officials say Crayton was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task-force at a home in Buffalo.