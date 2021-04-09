Niagara Falls police investigate fatal stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Weston Avenue around 10:00 p.m. for the report of a large fight and a man on the ground bleeding.

Officials say a 19-year-old Niagara Falls man was stabbed. He was treated at the scene and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police Department Detectives at 716-286-4553.