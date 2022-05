NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains a couple of blocks from Gluck Park.

The department says someone reported finding the remains in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue just after 11:30 Wednesday morning. Officers say the remains were "badly decomposed."

Police are now trying to determine how long the remains were there, how they got there and how the person died. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.