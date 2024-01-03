Niagara Falls police help capture sheep that was running around the city

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police were able to help capture a sheep that was running around the city on Wednesday.

7 News spoke with Donny Booth, the NFPD animal control officer, who said dispatch received a call around 1 p.m. about the sheep after a passerby saw it and thought it was odd to see a "big, fluffy sheep in the city."

Booth and other officers responded, spotted the sheep in a backyard, and were able to capture it near the intersection of 7th Street and Townsend Place.

Police said it is unclear where the sheep came from and investigation into who owns the sheep is ongoing.

According to Booth, the sheep appears to be in good health and is being taken to Lakeview Animal Sanctuary.