Niagara Falls Police Department reports missing 15-year-old girl

Niagara Falls Police Department
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jan 31, 2023
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl.

15-year-old Lorelai Russell was last seen in Niagara Falls on Jan. 31 wearing a grey hoodie with anime characters and sweatpants.

Lorelai was possibly traveling out of state and is considered to be vulnerable.

If you locate Lorelai or if you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4711 or Detective Banas at 716-286-4568.

