Niagara Falls Police Department makes two arrests in Kia, Hyundai arrests

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department announced Wednesday that two arrests have been made regarding recent thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

A Buffalo resident, 19-year-old Michael Arcay, was arrested and charged with the following charges. Arcay was involved in six separate car thefts in Niagara Falls within the past month:

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Five counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree

Five counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree

One count of conspiracy in the fourth degree

Six violations of the vehicle and traffic law

Aside from Arcay, another person, a 15-year-old girl from Niagara Falls was also charged for her role in two thefts. The teen was charged with the following:

Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

One count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree

One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degre

One count of conspiracy in the fifth degree

Arcay was issued appearance tickets for all charges, released, and will appear in Niagara Falls City Court on March 6. The 15-year-old defendant was issued an appearance ticket and was released to a parent.

She will be required to report to Niagara County Probation.

