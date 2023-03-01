Niagara Falls Police Department makes two arrests in Kia, Hyundai arrests

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department announced Wednesday that two arrests have been made regarding recent thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
A Buffalo resident, 19-year-old Michael Arcay, was arrested and charged with the following charges. Arcay was involved in six separate car thefts in Niagara Falls within the past month:
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- Five counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree
- Five counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree
- One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree
- One count of conspiracy in the fourth degree
- Six violations of the vehicle and traffic law
Aside from Arcay, another person, a 15-year-old girl from Niagara Falls was also charged for her role in two thefts. The teen was charged with the following:
- Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree
- One count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree
- One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degre
- One count of conspiracy in the fifth degree
Arcay was issued appearance tickets for all charges, released, and will appear in Niagara Falls City Court on March 6. The 15-year-old defendant was issued an appearance ticket and was released to a parent.
She will be required to report to Niagara County Probation.