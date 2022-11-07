Niagara Falls Police Department announces death of detective due to COVID-19-related illness

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department has announced the death of a detective due to a COVID-19-related illness.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, detective Kristina Zell began her career with NFPD in March 2000. She spent time as a patrol officer and was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

In October 2017, she was promoted to detective and assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division where she specialized in sex crime investigations.

In addition, she served as a Physical Training Instructor at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Agency.