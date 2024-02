The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Police said Corinna Joanne Bray was reported missing on February 21 from her apartment.

Police described Bray as 5'6" tall and 130 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and a crown tattoo on her right hand.

According to police, Bray has a history of mental health issues and does not walk well due to medical issues.