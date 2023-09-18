Niagara Falls police attempting to locate driver involved in hit-and-run crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are attempting to locate the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in the area of 22nd Street and Pierce Avenue on Sunday around 6:45 p.m.

Police said about six people were involved in a dispute on 22nd Street near Pierce Avenue when one of the people involved allegedly got into a vehicle, pulled into the alley to turn around, and intentionally drove up the sidewalk and into the group of pedestrians.

A 16-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman each suffered serious leg injuries and were transported to ECMC. Police described them as stable. Two others reported minor injuries but were not treated at the time of the incident.

Police said the 31-year-old woman who was allegedly driving the vehicle has been identified but has not been located. The vehicle has also not been located.

Anyone with information should call police at (716) 286-4563 or the complaint number at (716) 286-4711. You can also reach the criminal investigation division at (716) 286-4553. Charges are pending.