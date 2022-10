NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said 12-year-old Rhamelle Jackson Jr. was last seen on October 21 wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black sweatpants and blue Nautica flip-flops. Jackson is described as 5'4" tall and 170 pounds.

If you have information you're asked to contact NFPD at (716) 286-4711 or Detective Banas at (716) 286-4568.