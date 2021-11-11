Niagara Falls police ask for help searching for missing elderly man who may have dementia

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police need your help searching for a missing elderly man who they say may have dementia.

The department says 73-year-old Dolphus Cole was last seen the morning of Friday, November 5, at the M&T Bank on Main Street near Cedar Avenue.

They say he withdrew $60 before walking off. Police are not sure which direction he went.

He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, and red and black flannel pajama pants.

Police believe he is originally from South Carolina and has only been in Niagara Falls for six months.

Investigators believe he does not know many people in the city but think he may have some friends in Buffalo.

Police think Cole may be in the early stages of dementia so if you see him, police ask that you check his welfare and contact Detective Henderson at (716) 286-4711.