Niagara Falls Police arrest April 4 shooting suspect after standoff

Niagara Falls Police
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Niagara Falls Police
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 10, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A suspect in a Niagara Falls shooting, which took place on April 4, was arrested after a two-hour standoff.

Police said they attempted to arrest 37-year-old Curtiss Griggs around 4:45 p.m. Saturday but Griggs fled to an apartment building on Pine Avenue.

After a two-hour standoff, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Griggs was charged with one count of assault and one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree. He will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on July 11.

