Niagara Falls police announce arrest in fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police announced an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing that occurred on LaSalle Avenue Sunday morning.

The stabbing occurred on the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Police said they found a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday police announced a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Tuesday.

"The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time as the investigation continues but will be released upon his arraignment," a release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.