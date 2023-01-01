Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara Falls police announce arrest in fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue

1231 NF Homicide Stabbing .png
LARRY KENSINGER
1231 NF Homicide Stabbing .png
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 12:44:10-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police announced an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing that occurred on LaSalle Avenue Sunday morning.

The stabbing occurred on the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Police said they found a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday police announced a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Tuesday.

"The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time as the investigation continues but will be released upon his arraignment," a release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills