Niagara Falls police announce arrest in connection to Sunday morning robbery

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning.

Niagara Falls police were called to the area of 10th Street and Ferry Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of an armed robbery. The victim told officers he had been struck in the head with a hammer. He was taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then to ECMC for additional treatment.

Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division Detectives and the Niagara Falls Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in connection to the armed robbery. Three people were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.