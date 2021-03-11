Niagara Falls painter uses Tik Tok to raise money for arts supplies in Niagara Falls schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls painter Fritz Proctor is better known as fritzdoesart to his 3.5 million followers on Tik Tok. On Tik Tok, Proctor takes color swatches or everyday objects and recreates the color he sees.

“This is something I would do already. I would try to like match the colors of those Home Depot paint cards," and he said. "And [my wife] saw me doing it and she said, 'oh, you should post that on Tik Tok."

A few months later he was going viral. And now, he’s using that platform to give back.

“I’m from Niagara Falls, New York. That’s where I was born and raised. And my art teachers growing up there were some of the greatest people in my life," he said.

Proctor says as a student, he remembers the difficulties of getting art supplies into the classroom.

“We always had to like be very careful with supplies,” he recalled.

So he decided to start a GoFundMe to raise money for the arts in the Niagara Falls School district. And he spread the word through Tik Tok.

"If each and everyone of you could donate just a few dollars we could provide art supplies and scholarships to students in need," he said to his followers.

Proctor is hoping to raise $10,000 for Niagara Falls schools. If you want to help, click here.

