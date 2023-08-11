Niagara Falls native surviving Maui wildfires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls native living in Maui is surviving the deadly wildfires while extending to help Maui Food Bank in the midst of flames.

40-year-old Michelle Mueller tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she created a gofundme account for the organization because she sees the need.

“So I created this gofundme account with the intention of sharing the funds with the Maui Food Bank because they're the ones in the front lines,” she says. “They’re the ones giving necessities food and clothing.”

Mueller is an ESL teacher for elementary refugee and immigrant students.

She says at the moment she’s safe from the wildfires since she lives in the Southern part right near the biggest hospital on the island.

She says she can smell and see the smoke.

“All day and night we’ve been hearing sirens and I haven’t been sleeping too well,” Mueller says. “Because I feel I kind of have to sleep with one eye open in case something abruptly happens.”

Despite the flames, Mueller says something unique happened Thursday morning where she saw a rainbow appearing.

“And there was rain all over the island, and it just brought tears to my eyes because it made me feel validated,” she says. “And the fact of like the prayers and well wishes people are saying all over the world are working.”

Mueller did stress that a lot of work needs to be done after wildfires clears.

“There’s going to be a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done,” she says. “Schools have been lost. Homes have been lost. Thousands of people without power or homes or anything.

While crews work to contain the fires, Mueller is crossing her fingers praying that the environmental tragedy will soon end.

“I’m hoping that this is a lesson for everyone to better take care of our planet,” she expresses. “And each other because that’s what we really need right now is to bond together and that unity.”

Click here to learn more about the Maui Food Bank gofundme.

Here are several verified fundraisers that can be found on the centralized hub [gofundme.com], which will continue to be updated as fundraisers are verified by our Trust & Safety team: