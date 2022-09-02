Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame announced Monday their Induction Class of 2022.
The newest class includes:
- Ron Altbach
- Gary Baker
- Michael Civisca
- Chris Tedesco
- Pete Zito, Sr.
- The Thurman Brothers Band
- The Veltones Band
- Marva Frails
- Charles Reedy
- Lawrence Ghougasian
The Lifetime Music Support Award will additionally be presented to Lee Wallace.
The ceremony is planned for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at the Rapids Theater.
You can find more information on the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame Facebook page and website.