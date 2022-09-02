Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame announced Monday their Induction Class of 2022.

The newest class includes:

Ron Altbach

Gary Baker

Michael Civisca

Chris Tedesco

Pete Zito, Sr.

The Thurman Brothers Band

The Veltones Band

Marva Frails

Charles Reedy

Lawrence Ghougasian

The Lifetime Music Support Award will additionally be presented to Lee Wallace.

The ceremony is planned for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at the Rapids Theater.

You can find more information on the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame Facebook page and website.