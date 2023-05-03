Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center receives a donation of 270 TVs from Russell Salvatore

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it has received a donation of 270 TVs from Russell Salvatore.

NFMMC said the TVs range in size from 16" to 50" and will be installed in patient hospital rooms, resident rooms at the Schoellkopf Nursing Home and common areas. They will be equipped with a wellness network so patients can access educational and informative content before being discharged.