Niagara Falls man who raped, chained woman in his basement sentenced

NIAGARA FALLS, N .Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a Niagara Falls man has been sentenced after investigators say he raped and chained a woman in his basement in June 2019.

According to detectives, 27-year-old Michael Ciskiewic attacked a woman and forcibly took her to his Niagara Falls home where he raped her, chained her ankles with padlocks, taped her wrists, and taped socks into her mouth on June 6, 2019.

Ciskiewic pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault in December 2019. He was sentenced to 12 years to life Monday.

“This sentence assures the public that this dangerous predator will be incarcerated or under supervision for the rest of his life," said District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.